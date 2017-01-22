Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Quiz: How much do you know about Prince William
Prince William Question 5
© MELVILLE/GOFF/SIPA
Question 5/10 :
Before going to uni, William took a gap year abroad. He spent ten weeks working on a community project in which country?
• Chile
• Australia
• Malaysia
Questions:
5
Prince William Reveals How Prince George Really Feels About...
Prince William
Pregnant Kate Middleton Forced To Miss Prince George's First...
Can Sex Therapy Really Repair Your Love Life?
Quizzes Editor
21/06/2012
Article Plan
Quiz: How much do you know about Prince William
▼
Quiz: How well do you know Prince William?
Prince William Question 2
Prince William Question 3
Prince William Question 4
Prince William Question 5
Prince William Question 6
Prince William Question 7
Prince William Question 8
Prince William Question 9
Prince William Question 10
Your royal score: Lady-in-waiting
Your royal score: Princess
Your royal score: Queen of the quiz
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Jennifer Aniston's dating history
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!