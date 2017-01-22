Your royal score: Queen of the quiz © Rex Features/REX/SIPA We're sure the prince would be very impressed with your royal knowledge - you got almost all of the questions right!



If you weren't sure about one or two, all the correct answers are here, so you can see what you missed and swot up on your Prince William knowledge.



See your quiz results here. Your answers are in grey and the right answers are marked with a green arrow.

Your test result: Q1 - He's the first heir to the throne to... You haven't answered this question.... Q2 - It's only fitting for a royal to have more than one name. What's William's full name? You haven't answered this question.... Q3 - What is Kate Middleton's pet name for her husband? You haven't answered this question.... Q4 - If you watch Prince William closely at official events, you might notice that... You haven't answered this question.... Q5 - Before going to uni, William took a gap year abroad. He spent ten weeks working on a community project in which country? You haven't answered this question.... Q6 - Here's William's official wedding kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace - but where did the photographer first snap the royal couple smooching? You haven't answered this question.... Q7 - Just like his dad, William decided to go to university. He finished his studies in 2005 - but in which subject? You haven't answered this question.... Q8 - What sacrifice does Kate regularly make out of love for William? You haven't answered this question.... Q9 - When he's not carrying out his royal duties, what is Prince William's main occupation? You haven't answered this question.... Q10 - While the Queen loves her corgis, William bought his wife a black cocker spaniel. What did they name him? You haven't answered this question.... Your score: 0/10



