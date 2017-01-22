>
>
Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

 

- Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests


Question 4/10 :

Simon Cowell has continued which boyhood outdoor hobby?
 •  Climbing trees
 •  Making forts
 •  Building campfires


  
  


4

22/09/2012


Don't miss...
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?The longest celebrity relationships
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         