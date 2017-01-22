>
>
Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

 

- Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests


Question 6/10 :

Since having daughters what girlie hobby has Johnny Depp adopted?
 •  Jewellery-making
 •  Painting his nails
 •  Playing with Barbies


  
  


6

22/09/2012


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Rare baby namesWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         