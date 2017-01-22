>
>
Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests

 

- Unusual hobbies: Guess the shocking celebrity interests


Question 9/10 :

Angelina Jolie likes to collect which terrifying objects?
 •  Rare poisons
 •  Daggers
 •  Vintage guns


  
  


9

22/09/2012


Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         