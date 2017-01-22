>
>
Stars who could've been in the Olympics: Guess their sport

Stars who could've been in the Olympics - Guess their sport?

 

- Stars who could've been in the Olympics - Guess their sport?


Question 3/15 :

What sport did One Direction star Liam Payne fancy his chances in?
 •  Running
 •  Rowing
 •  Gymnastics


  
  


3

03/08/2012


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleStars who married the same person twice ...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         