Strange phobias: Guess the stars’ weird fears
These celebrities have found career success despite cripplingly irrational fears - but these aren't your run-of-the-mill phobias.
While most people are terrified of spiders, flying and even the dark, these famous faces certainly take the prize for having the weirdest and most illogical obsessions.
Can you guess the strange phobias that make these stars sweat?
Alison Potter
25/10/2012
