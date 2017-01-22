>
>
Strange phobias: Guess the stars’ weird fears

Strange phobias: Guess the stars’ weird fears

 

- Strange phobias: Guess the stars’ weird fears


Question 7/10 :

Johnny Deep freezes up around which popular type of children's entertainer?
 •  Magicians
 •  Clowns
 •  Puppeteers


  
  


7

25/10/2012


Don't miss...
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         