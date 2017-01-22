>
>
Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what

Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what

 

- Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what


Question 2/10 :

“I’ve never really wanted to go to Japan. Simply because I don’t like eating fish. And I know that’s very popular out there in Africa.”
 •  Britney Spears
 •  Lauren Conrad
 •  Billi Mucklow


  
  


2

15/09/2012


Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersTricks and tips for an active new year
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         