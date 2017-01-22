>
>
Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what

Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what

   

- Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what


Question 10/10 :

"Is the word BITCH acceptable? Is it acceptable for a man to call a woman a bitch even if it's endearing?"
 •  Chris Brown
 •  Simon Webbe
 •  Kanye West


  
 


10

15/09/2012


Don't miss...
SudokuWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
100 baby names fit for a royalDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         