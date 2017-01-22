>
>
Stupid celebrity quotes: Guess who said what

Stupid quotes by celebrities: Guess who said what

 

- Stupid quotes by celebrities: Guess who said what


Question 1/10 :

“I’m so smart now. Everyone’s always like ‘take your top off.’ Sorry, NO! They always want to get that money shot. I’m not stupid.”
 •  Kimberley Stewart
 •  Paris Hilton
 •  Chantelle Houghton


  
  


1

15/09/2012


Don't miss...
Jessica Albas maternity styleThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
How do the stars of the 1990's look today?Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         