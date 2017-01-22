>
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names

Question 15/15 :

Beyoncé Knowles and Jay-Z chose the middle name Ivy for their little girl - for what reason?
 •  Jay-Z gave Beyonce an ivy plant on their first date
 •  The roman numerals IV represent the number four, which is significant to them
 •  She was conceived in The Ivy hotel


  
 


15

08/08/2012


Latest… 22/01/2017
