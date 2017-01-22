>
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names

Celebrity baby names: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

 

- Celebrity baby names: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin


Question 3/15 :

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were inspired by what fruit when naming their daughter?
 •  Orange
 •  Pear
 •  Apple


  
  


3

08/08/2012


