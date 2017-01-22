Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names
Celebrity baby names: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Question 11/15 :
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon named their twins after which country and Hollywood icon?
• Moroccan and Monroe
• Casablanca and Harlow
• Malta and Loren
11
Top 100 Baby Names | Babies names
These Are The Most Popular Names For The New Royal Baby
The Poshest Baby Names For Your 2017 Newborn
Top 100 Baby Names For Your Little One
Alison Potter
08/08/2012
Article Plan
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names
▼
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names
Celebrity baby names: Jessica Simpson
Celebrity baby names: Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Celebrity baby names: Peaches Geldof
Celebrity baby names: Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Celebrity baby names: Forest Whitaker
Celebrity baby names: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale
Celebrity baby names: David Duchovny and Tea Leoni
Celebrity baby names: Nicolas Cage
Celebrity baby names: Jason Lee
Celebrity baby names: Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Celebrity baby names: Michael Jackson
Celebrity baby names: Jermaine Jackson
Celebrity baby names: Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
Celebrity babies: Guess the weird and wonderful baby names
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!