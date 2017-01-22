>
What animal am I quiz

Monkey

 

Monkey's are clever and successful - Monkey
Monkey's are clever and successful
You're a Monkey

You're irrepressible, clever, curious and brave. You're very knowledgeable and very ambitious and you're brilliant at getting your own way because you're so cunning and determined. This makes you very likely to be successful.

You don't really like authority and you'd prefer your life to be one long party. However you can appreciate the need for rules - even if you don't always respect them.

You're not afraid to take risks but sometimes this can make you seem a little bit reckless. Others would call it adventurous.

As a Monkey you won't ever except the status quo - if you don't like something you'll try to change it. Normally you get your way too.

Unfortunately this means you're rarely happy with your lot and are always on the lookout for the next big thing.

You're the life and soul of the party - fun and sociable - but you're prone to mood swings and sometimes you just want to be left alone.

Though you're trustworthy you're often tactless and your quick, sarcastic wit can hurt other's feelings. It's rarely intentional though. Your temper tantrums are short-lived and you don't hold grudges. People forgive you pretty quickly because you're so damn loveable.






  
  


