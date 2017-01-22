Elephant You're an intelligent, kind Elephant You're an Elephant Don't be offended. This doesn't mean you're fat! Elephants are intelligent, kind, trustworthy and philanthropic. You're happiest whe you're helping.



You're principled, family is of the utmost importance to you and you'll do anything to provide for them.



It's similar with your friends, you'll make sure everyone in your inner circle is happy and content before providing for yourself.



You protect your nearest and dearest and their ideals fiercely and fortunately people rarely mess with you.



You're not anyone's enemy and people generally have a lot of respect for your opinions. Everyone wants a friend like you.



You prefer company to being alone but you're happier when engaged in something relatively easy and relaxing rather than something adrenalin-pumping.



You're not likely to make snap decisions, you're a good listener and carefully consider everyone's point of view before deciding what to do. This makes you a brilliant leader and naturally successful in life.



It's difficult to provoke you but you have been known to explode with rage if pressed too hard. You rarely lose a battle - you're more intelligent that most so only a fool would take you on.



You don't dwell on the past though. You learn from your mistakes and you take everything in your stride and hardly anything phases you.









