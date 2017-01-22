>
What kind of lover are you?

Sexperienced

 

- Sexperienced

Well hello, Ms. Confident!

When it comes to sex, you've got a lot of experience under your, um, belt - and you're not afraid to use it.

You know what you want and how to get it, and any guy in bed with you ends up wrapped around your little finger...

Just be careful your bedroom behaviour doesn't become too monotonous with repetition; 'been there, done that' sex can get boring.

It might be fun to throw yourself into a new situation every now and then, or hand the power over to him - for once!




  
  


