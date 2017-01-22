|
What kind of lover are you?
|
Sex, Sex, Sex - you've got a one-track mind! And when you're rolling beneath the sheets, the kinkier the better.
You're always eager to give new things a go and don't want to feel like you've missed out on any experiences - you could have come straight out of Fifty Shades of Grey!
Embrace your inquisitive bedroom persona, but don't overdo it. Sometimes, a slow, romantic session can be just as rewarding as a thrilling whips-and-chains romp.
You've got plenty of time to test out all those new ideas, so there's no need to rush...
Questions:
Profiles: Keen & Kinky
Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012
