What kind of lover are you?

Keen & Kinky

 

- Keen & Kinky

Sex, Sex, Sex - you've got a one-track mind! And when you're rolling beneath the sheets, the kinkier the better.

You're always eager to give new things a go and don't want to feel like you've missed out on any experiences - you could have come straight out of Fifty Shades of Grey!

Embrace your inquisitive bedroom persona, but don't overdo it. Sometimes, a slow, romantic session can be just as rewarding as a thrilling whips-and-chains romp.

You've got plenty of time to test out all those new ideas, so there's no need to rush...




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: Keen & Kinky
Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012
What kind of lover are you?

