What kind of lover are you?

Old Romantic

 

- Old Romantic

Awww, you're not ashamed to admit that you're a bit of a softie when it comes to getting up close and personal with your guy.

Old-school romance is the way to your heart, and you don't just 'have sex' - you 'make love'.

You have to be pretty into a guy to feel satisfied in the bedroom, and your sex life is thoroughly integrated into your love life. A cuddly, snuggly session with someone you feel a lot for is the order of the day.

Just try not to let your intimate personality rule you completely; it's ok to try new things and to prioritise your body over your emotions every now and then!




  
  


Old Romantic
Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012
