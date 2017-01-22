- Old Romantic

|
What kind of lover are you?
Awww, you're not ashamed to admit that you're a bit of a softie when it comes to getting up close and personal with your guy.
Old-school romance is the way to your heart, and you don't just 'have sex' - you 'make love'.
You have to be pretty into a guy to feel satisfied in the bedroom, and your sex life is thoroughly integrated into your love life. A cuddly, snuggly session with someone you feel a lot for is the order of the day.
Just try not to let your intimate personality rule you completely; it's ok to try new things and to prioritise your body over your emotions every now and then!
