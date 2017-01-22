>
What kind of lover are you?

- Blushing Belle

You have to admit it; you're a little shy about all things sexual!

You're clearly curious (why else would you be taking this quiz?!) but the idea of anything a little racy is liable to make you blush.

Maybe it's due to lack of experience, or maybe you're just sensitive and a bit wary of new things.

If you're happy sticking with what you know, don't let anyone try to change that. But if you're keen to explore a little further, wait until you're with someone you trust and take the leap - there's no need to be embarrassed!




  
 


