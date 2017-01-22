- Blushing Belle

|
What kind of lover are you?
You have to admit it; you're a little shy about all things sexual!
You're clearly curious (why else would you be taking this quiz?!) but the idea of anything a little racy is liable to make you blush.
Maybe it's due to lack of experience, or maybe you're just sensitive and a bit wary of new things.
If you're happy sticking with what you know, don't let anyone try to change that. But if you're keen to explore a little further, wait until you're with someone you trust and take the leap - there's no need to be embarrassed!
