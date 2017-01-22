Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of lover are you?
Question 10/12 :
Before getting down and dirty, what would be your ideal date?
• I often skip out the date part and get straight to bed.
• A traditional candlelit dinner is the best way to woo me.
• Whatever he suggests, really - I'd probably ask my friends their advice too.
• A club night with pumping music, a skimpy dress code, and dirty deeds in secret corners...
Questions:
10
Conception & Ovulation - Symptoms & Calculating Your Date -...
Pregnancy - Tips for Getting Pregnant & Being Healthy - Sofeminine
How To Calculate Your Ovulation Date
Pregnancy guide: pregnancy symptoms, pregnancy week by week...
Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012
Article Plan
What kind of lover are you?
▼
What kind of lover are you?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 8
P. 9
P. 10
P. 12
P. 13
Sexperienced
Keen & Kinky
Old Romantic
Blushing Belle
Don't miss...
Sudoku
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Rare baby names
When Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!