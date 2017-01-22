>
>
What kind of lover are you?

 


Question 10/12 :

Before getting down and dirty, what would be your ideal date?
 •  I often skip out the date part and get straight to bed.
 •  A traditional candlelit dinner is the best way to woo me.
 •  Whatever he suggests, really - I'd probably ask my friends their advice too.
 •  A club night with pumping music, a skimpy dress code, and dirty deeds in secret corners...


  
  


Questions: 10


Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012

Article Plan What kind of lover are you?

Don't miss...
SudokuThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Rare baby namesWhen Runway Models Fall On The Catwalk!
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         