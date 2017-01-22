What kind of lover are you?



Question 8/12 :



Your man asks you to surprise him with something new tonight. What do you do? • Buy new lingerie and spend a long time on fancy foreplay - chocolate sauce optional. • He doesn't know what he's getting himself into - it involves a lot of shopping at the 'toy store' first! • Panic! What does he mean? What does he want? Better call my friends for some tips. • Send him directions to a secret outdoors spot I know is perfect for a little sex al fresco.



