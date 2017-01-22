What kind of lover are you?



Question 11/12 :



Which of these film characters do you most relate to? • Rose in Titanic - when I fall for a guy, I fall hard into an epic love story. • Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate, the older woman teaching a guy how to do it. • Sandy in Grease, a little sweet and innocent, learning the ways of the world. • Catwoman. It's all about the skintight leather suit and whip.



