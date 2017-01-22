Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of lover are you?
What kind of lover are you?
Question 1/12 :
How do you initiate sex if you're in the mood?
• I strip to my lingerie and put on a show for him.
• I don't generally initiate sex - he tends to make the first move.
• I send my guy a flirty text telling him exactly where I want him.
• I buy chocolates or flowers and start with a peck on the cheek...
Questions:
1
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Brain Food | What are brain foods?
Libra Horoscope | Libra Star Sign
Sagittarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Star Sign
Quizzes Editor
31/08/2012
Article Plan
What kind of lover are you?
▼
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 8
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
P. 12
P. 13
Sexperienced
Keen & Kinky
Old Romantic
Blushing Belle
Don't miss...
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Stars who married the same person twice ...
Naturally beautiful celebrities
The best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!