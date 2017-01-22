The Lone Wolf





When you're on a shopping mission, nothing can stand in your way. You thrive on individuality and are always looking for something a bit different that fits your unique look.



You prefer to shop alone and are often secretive about where you find your killer purchases - you don't want anyone stealing your style!



Your shopping personality reveals that you're strong-minded and creative, a trendsetter who doesn't follow the pack. Just be careful not to alienate your friends: sharing a shopping secret every now and then won't cramp your image. You're the Victoria Beckham of the retail world: a Lone Wolf shopper.When you're on a shopping mission, nothing can stand in your way. You thrive on individuality and are always looking for something a bit different that fits your unique look.You prefer to shop alone and are often secretive about where you find your killer purchases - you don't want anyone stealing your style!Your shopping personality reveals that you're strong-minded and creative, a trendsetter who doesn't follow the pack. Just be careful not to alienate your friends: sharing a shopping secret every now and then won't cramp your image.





