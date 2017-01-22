>
What kind of shopper are you?

The Pack Hunter

 

- The Pack Hunter

Well hello, Miss Sociable! You are most definitely a Pack Hunter when it comes to shopping.

For you, a shopping trip is more about having a great time with friends than actually buying anything - if you find something perfect, that's a bonus.

You value the opinion of your friends and you all have a similar taste in shops. If you need a new outfit for a special occasion, you can't imagine buying something without getting a friends' seal of approval.

You and the girls are like the Kardashians - always there to help each other out with style crises.

Your shopping personality is friendly, chatty and kind. But remember, it's ok to stray from the pack every now and then and try something different. Variety is the spice of life!




  
  


Victoria Turk
28/07/2012
