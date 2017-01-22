>
>
What kind of shopper are you?

 

 


Question 3/10 :

What makes a successful shopping trip for you?
 •  When I find some unexpected bargains.
 •  When I buy that one thing I've been wanting for ages.
 •  When I have a great time with my friends.


  
  


Questions: 3


Victoria Turk
28/07/2012


Don't miss...
The longest celebrity relationshipsStars who married the same person twice ...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         