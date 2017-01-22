>
>
What kind of shopper are you?

 

 


Question 4/10 :

Do you always get what you set out to buy?
 •  No - sometimes I don't find anything for myself but spot something I think a friend will love.
 •  Yes - I plan my shopping trip so I know exactly where to get it.
 •  No, but I always find something that works for me.


  
  


Questions: 4


Victoria Turk
28/07/2012


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
The massive rose gold trendHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         