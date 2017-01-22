Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of shopper are you?
Question 4/10 :
Do you always get what you set out to buy?
• No - sometimes I don't find anything for myself but spot something I think a friend will love.
• Yes - I plan my shopping trip so I know exactly where to get it.
• No, but I always find something that works for me.
Questions:
4
What Is Love?
Love Or Friendship?
Love horoscope: love astrology and love compatibility
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Victoria Turk
28/07/2012
Article Plan
What kind of shopper are you?
▼
What kind of shopper are you?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 6
P. 7
P. 8
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
The Lone Wolf
The Pack Hunter
What kind of shopper are you?
Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
The World's Most Iconic Photographs
The massive rose gold trend
Homemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!