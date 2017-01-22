>
>
What kind of shopper are you?

 

 


Question 7/10 :

How do you feel if you don't get what you wanted?
 •  Disappointed - I wish I'd found the perfect thing.
 •  I don't mind, as long as I've had fun.
 •  Irritated - what was the point in going shopping at all?


  
  


Questions: 7


Victoria Turk
28/07/2012


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe massive rose gold trend
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         