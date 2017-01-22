Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of shopper are you?
Question 7/10 :
How do you feel if you don't get what you wanted?
• Disappointed - I wish I'd found the perfect thing.
• I don't mind, as long as I've had fun.
• Irritated - what was the point in going shopping at all?
Questions:
7
Orange Is The New Black Death: How Would You Make Your Favourite TV Show Historical...
This Orange Is The New Black Festive Poem Will Make Your Christmas
'Her Story' Is The New Trans Web Series You Need To Watch
This New Orange Makeup Trend Is Coming Up 'Trumps'
Victoria Turk
28/07/2012
Article Plan
What kind of shopper are you?
▼
What kind of shopper are you?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 9
P. 10
P. 11
The Lone Wolf
The Pack Hunter
What kind of shopper are you?
Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
The massive rose gold trend
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!