>
>
What kind of shopper are you?

 

 


Question 9/10 :

How do you plan for a day out shopping?
 •  I just go when my friends are going - it's usually last-minute!
 •  I look through fashion mags and make a list of things I want to buy.
 •  I wait for a day when I'm alone and go to shops my friends don't buy from.


  
  


Questions: 9


Victoria Turk
28/07/2012


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
Celebrity Men with GlassesChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         