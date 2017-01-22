Albums
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
What kind of shopper are you?
Question 9/10 :
How do you plan for a day out shopping?
• I just go when my friends are going - it's usually last-minute!
• I look through fashion mags and make a list of things I want to buy.
• I wait for a day when I'm alone and go to shops my friends don't buy from.
Questions:
9
Victoria Turk
28/07/2012
What kind of shopper are you?
What kind of shopper are you?
P. 3
P. 4
P. 5
P. 6
P. 7
P. 8
P. 9
P. 11
The Lone Wolf
The Pack Hunter
What kind of shopper are you?
22/01/2017
