What sort of mother will you be?

  

What sort of mother will you be?
What sort of mother will you be?
Ever wondered what sort of mother will you be? 

Laid back, over protective or multi-tasking! Maybe you'll be a manic mother or a chilled out parent.

Whether you're already mother to a whole brood of little ones or just starting to think about a family, take our "what sort of mother will you be" quiz to find out what sort of mum you'll become.

Of course in the eyes of your little ones, you are already the "Best Mum"... well hopefully, anyway!

Let our "what sort of mother will you be" quiz tell you whether you're a fusser or perfectionist kind of Ma.


MM, KH
Thanks to Dr Françoise Goupil-Rousseau, Ob-Gyn and psychologist

 
  
Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011
