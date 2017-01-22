>
>
What sort of mother will you be?

Stay at home mum

 

- Stay at home mum


Question 5/10 :

What do you think this young mother is doing on the computer ?
 •  She's checking out the facebook page of her new nanny to see if her 'friends' are dodgy...
 •  She's trying to find the closest pool that offers baby swimming lessons.
 •  She's responding to urgent emails that her boss sent her after she left work.
 •  She's surfing some pediatric sites to find elaborate menus for her little one.


  
  


Questions: 5


Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011


Don't miss...
Your Yearly Horoscopes 2017 Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         