friends and a family

Question 6/10 :



You're on the phone with your best friend, Liz, who is in tears over her latest break-up. Your daughter, Ava, is trying to show you her drawing, what do you say? • "Liz, Ava needs me; I need to go." • "Don't hang up, Liz"… "Ava, I'm on the phone right now. You can show me your drawing in a few minutes." • "Liz, I have to go right now, Ava's throwing a tantrum, and I have to handle it. I'll call you back later." • You listen to your best friend while Ava is yelling next to you.



