Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What sort of mother will you be?
friends and a family
Question 6/10 :
You're on the phone with your best friend, Liz, who is in tears over her latest break-up. Your daughter, Ava, is trying to show you her drawing, what do you say?
• "Liz, Ava needs me; I need to go."
• "Don't hang up, Liz"… "Ava, I'm on the phone right now. You can show me your drawing in a few minutes."
• "Liz, I have to go right now, Ava's throwing a tantrum, and I have to handle it. I'll call you back later."
• You listen to your best friend while Ava is yelling next to you.
Questions:
6
A new arrival in the family
Going on holiday as a family
Tiredness, dizziness and pains in pregnancy
The baby blues
Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011
Article Plan
What sort of mother will you be?
▼
Mum profile
Maternity visits
Work and motherhood
Mother's patience
Stay at home mum
What about friends ?
Sandbox fighting
Child's birthday
Work relations
Summer camp
Mother Hen
cool mum
Perfect mum
speedy mum
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!