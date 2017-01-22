>
>
What sort of mother will you be?

Sandbox fighting

 

- Sandbox fighting


Question 7/10 :

It's sunny outside and you head to the beach. Suddenly, you're watching a violent scene: a playmate just threw a shovel full of sand at your son Ethan…
 •  You don't step in, but pretend to be busy while watching your son's reaction…How will this turn out ?
 •  You step in front of Ethan: "He hasn't hurt you. How would you like it if he did that to you!"
 •  You yell at the mother of this brat.
 •  You sit down next to the culprit and ask why they did it. Then you suggest that they make a truce.


  
  


Questions: 7


Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011


Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThe longest celebrity relationships
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringFoods that you can easily grow at home
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         