>
>
What sort of mother will you be?

Child's birthday

 

- Child's birthday


Question 8/10 :

Ava is turning five (wow! already?) and you promised her a birthday party. What are your plans?
 •  A kiddy disco! This new concept of a nightclub (at tea time!) for 3 to 7 year-olds is all the rage right now.
 •  A treasure hunt in a hedge maze near your house.
 •  A day of creative workshops run by professionals.
 •  A 'Princess' themed party at your house.


  
  


Questions: 8


Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011


Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Sudoku
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         