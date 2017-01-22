Child's birthday

Question 8/10 :



Ava is turning five (wow! already?) and you promised her a birthday party. What are your plans? • A kiddy disco! This new concept of a nightclub (at tea time!) for 3 to 7 year-olds is all the rage right now. • A treasure hunt in a hedge maze near your house. • A day of creative workshops run by professionals. • A 'Princess' themed party at your house.



