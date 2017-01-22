Albums
What sort of mother will you be?
Work relations
Question 9/10 :
In the bathroom at work you run into a colleague you don't know very well in tears. How do you react?
• You pretend you didn't see her so she won't be embarrased.
• You pat her shoulder and say: "Don't worry - it'll all work out."
• You ask her : "What's wrong? Is there anything I can do?"
• You hand her a tissue and give her a sympathetic smile.
Miscarriage: Misconceptions, causes and signs of miscarriage
Pregnancy tests: understanding pregnancy tests
Anger management for children
Childcare arrangements
Article Plan
What sort of mother will you be?
▼
Mum profile
Maternity visits
Work and motherhood
Mother's patience
Stay at home mum
friends and a family
Sandbox fighting
Child's birthday
Consoling
Summer camp
Mother Hen
cool mum
Perfect mum
speedy mum
