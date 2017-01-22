>
>
What sort of mother will you be?

Summer camp

 

- Summer camp


Question 10/10 :

Ethan is 10 years old and is going to sleep-away camp for the first time. How do you start the letters you send him ?
 •  Hello chickadee
 •  Hi Ethan!
 •  Dear Ethan,
 •  Hello honey,


  
  


Questions: 10
Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011


Don't miss...
Homemade Valentine's Day cardsNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneDiscover the REAL names of these celebrities
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         