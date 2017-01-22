Mother Hen



For you, the first duty of being a mother is to protect and love your child. You have trouble being away from your children . You love it when they need you. And woe betide anyone who tries to harm a hair on their heads! You are ready to defend your little angels and can transform into a fearsome tiger in their defence. Your strong points: With you, a child feels safe and loved, even adored! You have a big sense of sacrifice and are there to fix every little boo-boo.

Careful! Because of your protective nature, your child could be unprepared to face reality at school, or in the world of work. "Also, this slightly overwhelming love can have two consequences: either your children will be unable to stand on their own two feet, or they'll cut you out of their lives." warns Dr. Goupil-Rousseau.



To work on: It's important that you don't forget yourself and you think about your own life as independant from your child's.



