>
>
What sort of mother will you be?

speedy mum

   

© - speedy mum
©


For you, being a mum is about being capable. Capable of everything! You think of life as a marathon where you need to succeed at everything. Most of all motherhood.

You're scared ot taking off your three cornered hat: wife, working-girl, and mum. People call you Super Woman and you hope that your child will be the same.

To speed up the process you don't hesitate to slip three supplements into your baby's bottle: eficiency, independance, and maturity!
Your strong points: You are very organised, determined, and strong and you manage everything with an experienced hand.
Careful! You're close to overdoing it. You can't control everything. Some things will always be beyond your grasp...like time.

You don't always find enough time to be with your children, who need your attention.

To work on: "Learn to respect your child's pace, because if you can make him/her anxious if you go too fast" recommends Dr. Goupil-Rousseau. Let them express themself and learn to live in the moment!

More on soFeminine:
> Naming your baby
I want a baby! Everything you need to know 
> The benefits of bedtime stories




  
 


Questions:

Profiles: Your a speedy mum
Quizzes Editor
25/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Celebrity Men with GlassesCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         