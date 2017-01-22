Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of lover is he?
Quiz: telling you he loves you
Question 4/12 :
Does he often tell you that he loves you?
• When he wants to ask you something, so therefore very often!
• It's quite rare but you'd rather he show you through his actions anyway
• Very often and you love it
Questions:
4
QUIZ: Crimbo Haters Unite! How Well Do You Really Know 'The Grinch'...
Love Or Friendship?
Sex Toys
Know the signs: Does he love me?
Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011
Article Plan
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
▼
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
Quiz: your boyfriend and you
Quiz: first time you met your boyfriend
I love you...
Quiz: fancy dress party with your boyfriend
Quiz: dinner with the family
Quiz: romantic walk
Quiz: flirting
Quiz: between the sheets
Quiz: independence within a relationship
Quiz: first kiss with your partner
Quiz: at a party with your boyfriend
Profile: passionate lover
Profile: independent lover
Profile: discreet lover
Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Naturally beautiful celebrities
Ten men who you don’t want to marry
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!