>
>
What kind of lover is he?

Quiz: telling you he loves you

 

- Quiz: telling you he loves you


Question 4/12 :

Does he often tell you that he loves you?
 •  When he wants to ask you something, so therefore very often!
 •  It's quite rare but you'd rather he show you through his actions anyway
 •  Very often and you love it


  
  


Questions: 4


Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011


Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Naturally beautiful celebritiesTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         