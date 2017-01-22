Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of lover is he?
Quiz: romantic walk
Question 7/12 :
You're out on a romantic walk in the countryside when you twist your ankle. How does he react?
• In a state of panic, he gets straight on the phone to the emergency services!
• He laughs but is a true gentleman and carries you home
• He slips your arms around his neck and supports you while you hobble on
Questions:
7
Quiz: Are You Ready To Move In Together?
Should I have a baby? Quiz: Am I ready to have a baby?
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
Exercise
Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011
Article Plan
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
▼
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
Quiz: your boyfriend and you
Quiz: first time you met your boyfriend
Quiz: telling you he loves you
Quiz: fancy dress party with your boyfriend
Quiz: dinner with the family
Ouch!
Quiz: flirting
Quiz: between the sheets
Quiz: independence within a relationship
Quiz: first kiss with your partner
Quiz: at a party with your boyfriend
Profile: passionate lover
Profile: independent lover
Profile: discreet lover
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
Winter nail inspiration
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!