>
>
What kind of lover is he?

Quiz: between the sheets

 

- Quiz: between the sheets


Question 9/12 :

Between the sheets...
 •  He can be both gentle and wild!
 •  He's an animal - he can't get enough of you
 •  Slow and careful. He makes sure he's hitting all the right spots


  
  


Questions: 9


Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011


Don't miss...
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on InstagramMovie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On Screen
Christmas 2013: The best gift ideas for menCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         