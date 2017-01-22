>
>
What kind of lover is he?

Quiz: independence within a relationship

 

- Quiz: independence within a relationship


Question 10/12 :

What does your partner think about independence in a relationship?
 •  It's essential! You both have the right to moments without each other
 •  It's neither good nor bad. Every couple will find out what works best for them
 •  It's dangerous. If you really love each other, why be apart?!


  
  


Questions: 10


Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011


Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         