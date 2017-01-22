Profile: passionate lover His attitude

There's no doubt he loves you more than anything in the world.



He's passionate and attentive, satisfying all your desires, you are the goddess in his life. Yes, that's how he sees you... and you absolutely love it!



It's touching but it can sometimes be a bit suffocating. The trick is to find that happy medium.



Limits

His signs of affection and the attention he lavishes on you are all meant well but by trying too hard, he could end up getting on your nerves a little (or a lot!)



Not only that but he places the bar so high that the day he's not his usual enthusiastic self, you'll be suspicious.



So don't milk it too much, else you'll struggle to put a stop to his zealous outbursts.



Expert's advice

You're well and truly spoilt which, nice as it seems, could backfire on you if you try to push your luck.



If you feel like he's overdoing it, tell him. Otherwise, it could become tiring in the long run and create problems for your relationship.



This type of behaviour generally goes hand in hand with a lack of independence, without which you could end up feeling suffocated.





