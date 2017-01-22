>
>
What kind of lover is he?

Profile: passionate lover

 

- Profile: passionate lover
His attitude
There's no doubt he loves you more than anything in the world.

He's passionate and attentive, satisfying all your desires, you are the goddess in his life. Yes, that's how he sees you... and you absolutely love it!

It's touching but it can sometimes be a bit suffocating. The trick is to find that happy medium.

Limits
His signs of affection and the attention he lavishes on you are all meant well but by trying too hard, he could end up getting on your nerves a little (or a lot!)

Not only that but he places the bar so high that the day he's not his usual enthusiastic self, you'll be suspicious.

So don't milk it too much, else you'll struggle to put a stop to his zealous outbursts.

Expert's advice
You're well and truly spoilt which, nice as it seems, could backfire on you if you try to push your luck.

If you feel like he's overdoing it, tell him. Otherwise, it could become tiring in the long run and create problems for your relationship.

This type of behaviour generally goes hand in hand with a lack of independence, without which you could end up feeling suffocated.


More relationship quizzes on soFeminine:
> What drives your relationship?
> Do you expect too much from your relationship?
> Do you know what he's really thinking?




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: He's a passionate lover
Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
100 baby names fit for a royal44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In You
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         