Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
What kind of lover is he?
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
Question 1/12 :
Your best friend who lives abroad is staying over at yours at the weekend. How does your man react?
• He makes himself scarce so you can catch up on all the goss in peace
• He stays glued to the box and promises he'll keep the volume down
• He turns into a right nosy parker and suddenly wants to know everything the two of you have ever done or said
Questions:
1
QUIZ: What Kind Of Feminist Are You?
Libra Horoscope | Libra Star Sign
Sagittarius Horoscope | Sagittarius Star Sign
Aquarius Horoscope | Aquarius Star Sign
Quizzes Editor
28/01/2011
Article Plan
Quiz: what kind of lover is he?
▼
Catch-up time
Quiz: your boyfriend and you
Quiz: first time you met your boyfriend
Quiz: telling you he loves you
Quiz: fancy dress party with your boyfriend
Quiz: dinner with the family
Quiz: romantic walk
Quiz: flirting
Quiz: between the sheets
Quiz: independence within a relationship
Quiz: first kiss with your partner
Quiz: at a party with your boyfriend
Profile: passionate lover
Profile: independent lover
Profile: discreet lover
Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Discover the REAL names of these celebrities
Celebrity Men with Glasses
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!