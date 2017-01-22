Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Quizzes
Tests & Quizzes
Games
All articles
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
QUIZ: So You Think You Know Elf?
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Tests & Quizzes
All articles
Home
>
Quizzes
>
Tests and quizzes
QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?
One Direction
Question 2/10 :
What do you look for in a boyfriend?
• Fun - he has to be my best friend as well
• I like a mummy's boy - if he treats his mum well you know you're onto a winner
• Loyalty, above all else
• Persistence
• They have to be supportive and caring
Questions:
2
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Is He The One? Take Our Quiz To Find Out!
Perfume: perfume for women, latest women perfumes
Work for yourself - get your small business online
Maria Bell
13/06/2013
Article Plan
QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?
▼
First Page
Ideal husband
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
Key to your heart
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
One Direction
Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game!
Sudoku
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest…
22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!