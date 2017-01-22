- One Direction

The one for you is none other than lovely Liam Payne

As the Dad of the group, you’ve picked someone who is sure to look after you and hopefully take you in those lovely arms of his...yum.



A little something we’ve heard on the grapevine is that Liam once asked out a girl a whopping 22 times before she said yes, then dumped him the next day. N’aww.



But there’s something to be said for a little persistence, even though it might not have paid off that time. If you're with Liam then you know you will be the only one for him!



Liam has previously whisked his girlfriend off to a romantic weekend in the Bahamas and has performed on stage with a broken toe. If you want a guy who will go the distance for the people he loves, Liam is your guy.



Plus with that bod, you’re looking at a hunk with a heart. Swoon!