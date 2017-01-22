QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?

One Direction Harry Styles.



With that smile, that

With that smile, that hair , those toff-ish good looks and charm beyond his years, it’s hard not to get a little hot and bothered at the thought of him. But beware, there will always be another woman in his life - his mum.

Rumoured to have cried before going on tour as he forgot to kiss his mum goodbye, Harry is the dictionary definition of a mummy's boy.

But with A-List pals in practically every city, his love for old mum won’t stop him showing you a good time.



Harry's party lifestyle and womanising ways could land you both in hot water, but he’s such a dish that we recommend you sit back and enjoy the ride...





