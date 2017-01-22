|
QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?
You, like the rest of the world, have fallen for a bit of Harry Styles.
With that smile, that hair, those toff-ish good looks and charm beyond his years, it’s hard not to get a little hot and bothered at the thought of him.
But beware, there will always be another woman in his life - his mum.
Rumoured to have cried before going on tour as he forgot to kiss his mum goodbye, Harry is the dictionary definition of a mummy's boy.
But with A-List pals in practically every city, his love for old mum won’t stop him showing you a good time.
Harry's party lifestyle and womanising ways could land you both in hot water, but he’s such a dish that we recommend you sit back and enjoy the ride...
