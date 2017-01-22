>
>
QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?

One Direction

 

- One Direction
You, like the rest of the world, have fallen for a bit of Harry Styles.

With that smile, that hair, those toff-ish good looks and charm beyond his years, it’s hard not to get a little hot and bothered at the thought of him.
But beware, there will always be another woman in his life - his mum.
Rumoured to have cried before going on tour as he forgot to kiss his mum goodbye, Harry is the dictionary definition of a mummy's boy.

But with A-List pals in practically every city, his love for old mum won’t stop him showing you a good time.

Harry's party lifestyle and womanising ways could land you both in hot water, but he’s such a dish that we recommend you sit back and enjoy the ride...




  
  


Questions:

Profiles: Harry Styles

13/06/2013
Tags One Direction Quiz
Reader ranking:3.3/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
50 of the most beautiful castles in the worldThe longest celebrity relationships
The most beautiful villages in EuropeChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         