- One Direction

But Zayn is more than just good looks - he’s a bit of a bad boy with feelings and emotions to match his leather jacket and dark stare.



Zayn is by far the most brooding of the boys, preferring to write heart-felt songs and dazzling poetry than partying hard with the fellas.



We know he's a total treat to look at, but Zayn can offer you so much more than visual pleasure - he's a deep and meaningful cutie with a whole lot of heart and soul.