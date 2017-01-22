>
>
QUIZ: Which One Direction boy is for you?

One Direction

   

- One Direction

With smouldering eyes and a pout to rival Amy Childs, your one and only is Zayn Malik.
But Zayn is more than just good looks - he’s a bit of a bad boy with feelings and emotions to match his leather jacket and dark stare.
Zayn is by far the most brooding of the boys, preferring to write heart-felt songs and dazzling poetry than partying hard with the fellas.

We know he's a total treat to look at, but Zayn can offer you so much more than visual pleasure - he's a deep and meaningful cutie with a whole lot of heart and soul.
A real needle in a haystack, Zayn Malik is a man of mystery. But you might just be able to crack him.




  
 


Questions:

Profiles: Zayn Malik

13/06/2013
Tags One Direction Quiz
Reader ranking:4.9/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsJessica Albas maternity style
The longest celebrity relationshipsCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         