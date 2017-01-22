>
>
Which romantic heroine are you?

hanging out

 

- hanging out


Question 4/10 :

When you go out, what do you like to do?
 •  Hang with the girls and meet new and interesting people.
 •  Find a man - that's what makes a successful evening.
 •  I hardly ever go out; it's just not my thing.
 •  I'm usually looking out for my little sister - she can get carried away!


  
  


Questions: 4


Victoria Turk
12/08/2012


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
The longest celebrity relationshipsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
Latest… 22/01/2017
Quizzes News
QUIZ: Can You Guess The Christmas Film From A Single Image?
All Quizzes news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         